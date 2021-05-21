The NFL Draft has injected fresh talent into the league leading up to Week 1 beginning on Sept. 9. Owners will be able to see more of the 2021 Fantasy football rookies than they could in 2020, allowing for maximum analysis of how players from No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence all the way to Mr. Irrelevant, Grant Stuard, could perform this season. Should new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford be among the top quarterbacks in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings, or should you look elsewhere when making your 2021 Fantasy football picks?

Those are the types of questions owners will have to answer before deciding which players to select and which players to avoid during their 2021 Fantasy football draft prep.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers:

Sam Darnold, QB, Panthers: A new team means a new beginning for the former New York quarterback, as Darnold moves to Carolina after the Jets didn't surround him with quality talent and former coach Adam Gase didn't get much out of the former first-round pick. Carolina spent big for Darnold, sending three draft picks New York's way, and hopes to receive similar results to what Tennessee got out of Ryan Tannehill. Darnold gets a superstar in Christian McCaffrey in the backfield to help ease the load.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions: Cephus will be bolstered with the addition of Jared Goff as the Lions quarterback, as well as one of the most unimpressive wide receiver depth charts to contend against. This is Cephus' time to shine, as the fifth-round draft pick last season showed promise at times. Cephus averaged 17.5 yards per reception on 20 catches as a rookie.

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills: NFL rookies in 2020 struggled, largely because the lack of preseason games meant a difficult transition to the pro game. Moss was no different, as he rushed for just 481 yards as a rookie and scored four times as a runner. Being dinged by an ankle injury in the AFC Wild Card Game also meant he was a relative non-factor in the playoffs. But that is history, and Moss has a solid shot to ascend to RB1 in Buffalo's potent offense in an effort to improve from ranking 20th in the league in rushing.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.