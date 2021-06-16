The coming season will be different than any other with the NFL schedule expanding to 17 games. Accordingly, depth will be as important as ever with the added wear and tear of an extra week. Christian McCaffrey was a top pick in last year's Fantasy football drafts after putting up 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019, but he wound up missing 13 games due to injury. Those who handcuffed him with Mike Davis may have been able to weather the storm, but where does McCaffrey belong in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 TD regression candidates:

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team: A receiver's target per route run rate is one of the most important metrics to consider for Fantasy. McLaurin improved on his TPRR from Year 1 to Year 2, finishing with a respectable top-25 rate. He boasted a top-10 TPRR rate prior to injuring his ankle in Week 11. His splits from that point on suggest the ankle really limited him. His TPRR decreased from 23 percent to 19.8 percent, while his YPRR decreased from 2.16 to 1.42, a massive 35 percent drop that's basically the difference between Tyreek Hill and Kendrick Bourne.

With better health and better QB play, McLaurin's efficiency should be massively improved in 2021. Also note that only Robby Anderson, Jakobi Meyers and Cooper Kupp had a lower touchdown dependency rate among qualified wide receivers.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler's 21.4 percent TDR in 2019 was near the league average, but it was cut in half in 2020, when only J.D. McKissic and Devin Singletary were lower among qualified backs. His usage when healthy last year was among the best you'll find at the running back position. Ekeler's 16-game pace for targets in games he played with Justin Herbert at QB was 126. He has all the makings of a top-eight Fantasy RB in PPR formats if he has better luck finding the end zone in 2021.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Zeke's 26 carries from inside the five-yard line led the NFL, even with Dallas' offense struggling mightily after Dak Prescott went down. But guess what his 16-game pace for carries from inside the five was prior to Dak's injury? 45. Zeke had one of the lowest TD dependency scores at the RB position, even with all those goal line carries. After scoring on 56 percent of his carries from inside the five in 2019, Zeke scored on just 19.2 percent in 2020.

