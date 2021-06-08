Last season, Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was one of the top Fantasy football sleepers. He went undrafted in most leagues and did not open the 2020 campaign as a starter for the Chargers, only getting his opportunity to claim the job when Tyrod Taylor suffered an unfortunate early-season injury. Herbert finished as a top 10-fantasy QB, outscoring the likes of Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford. Finding a diamond in the rough is always an important part of your 2021 Fantasy Football draft prep.

Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers: After passing for just nine TDs and 11 interceptions in his final season with the Jets, you can be assured that Darnold will go undrafted in many Fantasy football leagues this season. However, overlooking him may turn out to be a mistake. Darnold has moved from one of the worst situations imaginable to a new one that has set him up for success.

Darnold's talent has not slipped away, yet the subpar coaching and surrounding factors that led to his quick demise with the Jets have been left behind. Now, Darnold can potentially emerge as a Ryan Tannehill type of post-Adam Gase success story, and he could fare well quite quickly with the Panthers. Not only did he get a needed change of address, he also found a new home where he is surrounded by quality playmakers. A healthy and mentally refreshed Darnold could become relevant in 2020.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Penny has gone from being an intriguing first-round pick for the Seahawks to potentially seeing his last chance to become a significant part of the team's plans. Penny may still be taken in the late rounds, but Fantasy players won't hesitate to cut him early in the season if he doesn't show any signs of promise.

The Seahawks, however, declined to pick up Penny's fifth-year option in the offseason, so now he must play with a sense of urgency while showing that he can stay on the field. To this point, any glimpses of upside he has shown have been greatly overshadowed by his injury problems. If he can remain available for Seattle and Fantasy players this season, he still could emerge as a nifty flex player. If an opportunity arises to lead the Seahawks backfield, Penny could finally bust out.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions: Sometimes in Fantasy football, desperation leads to production from unlikely sources. Even in a passing game that is projected to look very poor, someone has to step forward and become a playmaker. That is the case in Detroit this season, where top wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones have departed, only to be replaced by much lesser veterans like Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman.

The Lions also have downgraded at quarterback, where Jared Goff takes over for Matthew Stafford. The former Ram needs a wide receiver to help him get the ball downfield, even when his team is playing catch-up. Cephus is a top candidate to build on some of the flashes he showed as a rookie and climb higher on the depth chart.

