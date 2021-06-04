Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown was the 22nd player drafted at wide receiver on average in 2020, yet he ended up outproducing more established wideouts such as Keenan Allen, Robert Woods and Amari Cooper. Now Brown is among the top 2021 Fantasy Football picks at wide receiver after zooming well over 1,000 yards and scoring 11 times in his second NFL season. Identifying players on the verge of leaping into stardom is an essential part of your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. Breakout players are those 2021 Fantasy football picks who have showed us promise last year, and should now perform significantly above their expectations and Average Draft Positions (ADP).

Many breakout types will take advantage of chances to move up on their team's depth charts or should see more offensive touches in 2021 as they become prominent Fantasy contributors. The proven Fantasy analysts at SportsLine have done the scouting and number-crunching to help you cherry pick the emerging standouts that jump off the screen from the Fantasy Football rankings 2021. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts:

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have moved on from the disappointing Kenyan Drake at running back, and have replaced him with another shaky option, former Steeler James Conner. Meanwhile, the team is hoping to see more big plays from Edmonds, who has flashed considerable potential as both a runner and pass-catcher in his first three pro seasons. The versatile and exciting Edmonds should certainly outperform Conner, especially for Fantasy purposes.

Edmonds averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season, and he also had a 140-yard plus game from scrimmage. The prior year, he had a three-TD outing that led to him being a top Fantasy football waiver wire add before injury issues ruined his season. Edmonds may be projected to be part of a time share with Conner to open the season, but he is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field as both a runner and pass-catcher, and should emerge as a Fantasy starting option with some true upside.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: In the first half of the 2020 season, Burrow showed he was willing and able to carry a significant workload for the Bengals as a rookie. Playing behind a very shaky offensive line and often working from behind in games, Burrow played well enough to rank as a top-10 Fantasy passer before his season ended because of a major knee injury. Now, as Burrow readies to enter season two in the NFL, his outlook has improved in terms of personnel around him.

Cincinnati improved its offensive line during the offseason, and the return of a healthy Joe Mixon should only help Burrow with the consistent support of a quality running back. Maybe the most impressive move came during the NFL Draft, though, when the Bengals took Burrow's former LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, with the fifth overall selection. Chase will further upgrade a strong WR crew for Burrow, who looks ready to become a top Fantasy starter at QB in 2021.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts made a marquee move in the offseason to acquire former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but did not bring in any true playmakers of note at wide receiver. But Indianapolis may already have Wentz's prime pass-catching playmaker in house, and we are not talking about longtime star T.Y. Hilton. He has been a Fantasy standout in the past, but his best days appear to be behind him.

Pittman appears poised to quickly become a top target for Wentz after showing some very impressive glimpses of promise in his rookie year. A big wideout who can win on 50/50 balls, Pittman also has displayed very nifty yardage after the catch skills. His first career scoring reception was a 45-yard TD, and he also had a dazzling catch and run for 30-plus yards in the AFC playoffs. Pittman is not even being drafted in the first 10 rounds, and could prove to be a superb value play.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.