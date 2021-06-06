Michael Thomas was considered one of the biggest Fantasy football busts last season, as he was a major disappointment after being taken in the first round of most drafts. Injury issues played a significant role in Thomas not playing up to his previous stellar levels, but when he was available to play, he averaged just 12 points per game in PPR leagues, which did not even crack the top 35 at wide receiver. Identifying players from the 2021 Fantasy football rankings who may not live up to expectations is very important, as such performers can sink your season.

Who should you target during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep? Which 2021 Fantasy football breakouts can help you win your league? Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football busts:

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Many scouts and analysts considered Etienne to be the best running back available in the 2021 NFL Draft, with Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com comparing him to Alvin Kamara. The Jaguars took him in the first round and now many Fantasy players believe he can become the No. 1 RB for the Jaguars as a rookie. Those expectations may prove to be too lofty.

Etienne is explosive and versatile and can score from anywhere on the field. But as he adjusts to the pro game, his quarterback and head coach will be doing the same, and it will take some time for Jacksonville's offense to hit its stride. Plus, James Robinson is not going to simply fade away after an impressive rookie season in 2020. Etienne may work in a time share and won't dominate touches early in his career.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: Fantasy players are always tantalized by running quarterbacks and Hurts has the look of the next possible breakout player at the position. Those who were gutsy enough to use him during the Fantasy football playoff push last year were rewarded for being bold, as he had a pair of 300-yard passing games and a 100-yard rushing outing late in the regular season. Hurts truly looked like a league-winning Fantasy contributor.

Naturally, there are now expectations that Hurts' strong 2020 finish will carry into his second NFL campaign and he will arrive as a top Fantasy quarterback. But Hurts won't sneak up on anyone this year, and defenses will be better prepared to face him out of the gate. Extra pressure will be on Hurts to continue to perform at a high level, but also he lacks the supporting cast to help him consistently challenge defenses as a passer. His best pass-catching playmaker is a rookie, and Hurts may struggle to consistently challenge defenses if he can't move the ball downfield regularly.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots: In their effort to improve a 30th-ranked passing game and revive the devastating two tight end sets of years gone by, the Patriots added the two most prominent tight ends available in the offseason, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Henry is the more established performer and continues to garner much Fantasy respect as the seventh tight end off the board in early drafts.

A review of recent production, though, points to Henry being overrated in past seasons and over-drafted so far this year. In two of the past three seasons, Henry has caught just four TD passes; in 2019, he had only five. He has also dealt with injury issues. Now, he gets a significant quarterback downgrade with the Patriots and is not about to emerge as the next Gronkowski in New England. Henry was not a top-10 tight end last year and won't be one in 2021.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.