Finding 2021 Fantasy football sleepers is one of the most important goals of the preseason. Last year, Justin Herbert, James Robinson and Justin Jefferson all exceeded expectations and finished among the top 10 players at their respective positions. Uncovering this season's Fantasy football sleepers 2021 during your Fantasy football draft prep could be a challenging task. If you want to find the next Robert Tonyan, you need to search up and down your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

There are several factors that go into determining whether a lesser-heralded player from the Fantasy football rankings 2021 can make the kind of impact that will help drive your team to a top position in the standings. Opportunity, potential volume and depth chart outlooks all play major roles in paving the way to unexpected success. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers:

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills: Fantasy players truly did not get the best possible production out of rookie running backs last season. The pandemic led to an unusual preseason and steeper learning curve. Some did not hit their stride until later in the season, while others were among the Fantasy football busts. Moss was in the latter camp, as he rushed for just 481 yards and just four scores. An early-season toe injury did not help his progress, either.

Buffalo did not make any significant moves in the offseason to compete with Moss, though, and he appears ticketed to become a more significant part of the Bills' offense in 2021. Buffalo had one of the best offenses in the NFL last year and quarterback Josh Allen will always be a threat to rush for scores. But the Bills ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing last year and can become even better overall with an improved run game. There are enough TDs to go around for Moss to score frequently, and he appears to be the leading candidate to help Buffalo run the ball effectively.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions: Detroit's passing game underwent a overhaul in the offseason. The Lions traded away longtime signature quarterback Matthew Stafford and also lost their two top wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Detroit heads into the 2021 season with a downgraded replacement trio of Jared Goff, Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman.

Cephus showed flashes of upside as a rookie last season, and it won't be too difficult to make a move up the depth chart in Detroit. Goff will desperately need viable playmakers to step up, and even in a poor passing game, someone has to step forward and lead the way. Cephus has the skills to emerge as the most productive Fantasy wide receiver from the Lions. He averaged over 17 yards per catch as a rookie and gives Goff a chance to challenge defenses with a downfield threat.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.