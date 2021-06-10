If you want to gain a significant advantage over the competition with your 2021 Fantasy football picks, you have to study more than last year's numbers and this season's projections. When embarking on your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, you should also realize that advanced stats can enhance your knowledge and make you a more successful player. For example, taking a comprehensive look at air yards, which is the number of yards a pass travels in the air past the line of scrimmage, can help Fantasy players determine who will be the most impactful pass-catchers for their 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

Another prime advanced statistic to consider is average depth of target, which can give you a better understanding of how a receiver may be utilized within his team's passing game. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top wide receivers to target based on air yards and average depth of target:

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams made a significant upgrade at quarterback during the offseason, trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. The move should prove to be most beneficial to Woods among all of Los Angeles' pass-catchers. With Goff piloting the Rams' offense over the last two seasons and Josh Reynolds being utilized as a field-stretcher, we saw Woods' aDOT and average route depth decline. Now, working with a gunner like Stafford and Reynolds in Tennessee, Woods' outlook has improved.

Woods' 2018 numbers point to him being the preferred downfield target for Stafford. Before Goff's downturn and Reynolds' increased role as a field-stretcher, Woods had an aDOT of 11.4 yards in 2018, compared to an eventual drop to 7.0 last season. Goff had one of the lowest aDOT numbers of any quarterback last season, while Stafford was among the best. Woods has been the most effective Rams wide receiver in terms of deep and intermediate work. He has the potential to exceed his 2021 Fantasy football ADP working with Stafford.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals could not resist taking Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as he was widely regarded as the best wide receiver in this year's class. It seems like an ideal fit to reunite him with former LSU partner Joe Burrow as Cincinnati looks to upgrade the passing game.

When Burrow and Chase last played together in 2019, Burrow's air yardage percentage was 33. He will slide in for the departed A.J. Green, who had an air yardage percentage of 32 and finished just outside the top 10 in the NFL in air yards in 2020. Green had over 100 targets last season and was among the top wideouts in the league in end zone targets. With Chase projected to play a similar role in the Bengals' offense this season and having more upside than the declining Green did last season, the rookie could break out in a big way in his first pro campaign.

John Brown, Las Vegas Raiders: Many Fantasy players consider the Raiders' passing game an afterthought, but savvy types will not overlook it. Brown has one of the most downfield-oriented route trees of any wide receiver in the league, and his move to Oakland could lead to exciting results that many others in your league may not see coming.

The departure of Nelson Agholor left a void for Brown. Agholor averaged 15.5 yards per catch last year, which was top-five in the NFL, and owned a 30.3 air yardage percentage mark. Brown had a 23.3 percentage with Buffalo last year. so it's apparent he is entering into a more favorable big-play environment.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.