March is the biggest month for player movement in the NFL, but it's also a good time to set our earliest expectations for the upcoming year. We've done some early rankings and mock drafts for the 2021 season, but we know those will be rendered moot by free agency and trades in the coming months. But there's still value in establishing how we view players at this point, so we can know how much things have moved by the time we get closer to the season.

We're going to be doing more of that on the Fantasy Football Today podcast this week, as we're giving an early look at our sleepers, breakouts and busts for the 2021 season, and I'll have some of our top choices right here for you in the newsletter this week, starting with some sleeper candidates today. But first, here's a quick rundown of what you might have missed from around the NFL since the last newsletter:

We could have a 17-game season in 2021 -- According to NBC Sports' Peter King, that is "highly likely," in fact. The expectation is it would still include just one bye week for every team, so we'd be looking at an 18-week season. We'll have all offseason to talk about the fallout of that once it becomes official, but my initial thought is it would create more injury concerns for Fantasy players to deal with, and I wouldn't be opposed to expanding rosters to add a bench spot to accommodate that.

Washington will release Alex Smith -- Smith's release should save $14.7 million against the cap for Washington. Smith made a miraculous comeback from his broken leg back in 2018, and deservedly won Comeback Player of the Year for it, but he also clearly wasn't the answer for Washington in the short term, let alone the long term. Who will be that answer remains to be seen, but unless Washington makes a surprise splash, this figures to be one of the least interesting passing offenses in the NFL for Fantasy. However, if they signed someone like Ryan Fitzpatrick , it would at least make Terry McLaurin a viable low-end No. 1 option, so let's root for something like that.

Early 2021 Sleepers

When we're looking for sleepers, we're ultimately just trying to find players we think are being undervalued in Fantasy drafts. But do "sleepers" really exist in Fantasy sports anymore? Come August, every player will be so picked over by the industry that it's hard to find much value. There aren't really that many inefficiencies left in Fantasy drafts.

Of course, those inefficiencies haven't been smoothed out yet. Free agency will shake up the landscape, and the draft will do the same. Then we'll be left to try to sort through who benefits and who stands to lose value. That's the process that gets us to that point in August where the sleepers are harder to find.

Right now? Well, if you're drafting in a best-ball league or something, it's quite easy to find inefficiencies in the marketplace – if JuJu Smith-Schuster winds up signing somewhere he can be a No. 1 option, the sixth-round price I paid for him in our too-early mock draft is going to look like a steal. You could argue that, right now, Smith-Schuster is a potential sleeper, though one who could end up shooting up draft boards come August.

On Friday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast last week, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings talked about their favorite early sleepers for the 2021 season, and it's worth listening to the full discussion, because there were plenty of fascinating names and discussions in the full pod. In today's newsletter, I've got a few of my own sleeper options, plus I pulled out some picks of Dave, Jamey and Heath from the pod for you to hear their takes.

These players could be some of the best values in drafts this summer. Or they could be early-round picks by August.

On the podcast, Adam Aizer asked Jamey, Dave and Heath who their favorite sleepers right now are, so I figured I would start there. Here's what they had to say in response to the question:

Jamey: " Laviska Shenault . I think it's going to be fun to see what they end up doing in Jacksonville with their receiving corps and what ends up happening to enhance it, if they do. If they don't, then I think he's in a great spot."

" . I think it's going to be fun to see what they end up doing in Jacksonville with their receiving corps and what ends up happening to enhance it, if they do. If they don't, then I think he's in a great spot." Dave: " My favorite early sleeper is going to end up becoming like a very popular, trendy breakout and it's AJ Dillon with the Packers. It looks like Aaron Jones is on his way out -- It sounds like the Dolphins are interested and the Jets are interested. One or both of those teams really might pay him a lot of money to be their lead back, and that would just open the door for Dylan to be at least in a timeshare. And that's if they keep Jamaal Williams and/or draft another running back. I would imagine that Dillon would get the first crack at being the main guy if Jones leaves Green Bay. He's going to be a very popular pick."

My favorite early sleeper is going to end up becoming like a very popular, trendy breakout and it's with the Packers. It looks like is on his way out -- It sounds like the Dolphins are interested and the Jets are interested. One or both of those teams really might pay him a lot of money to be their lead back, and that would just open the door for Dylan to be at least in a timeshare. And that's if they keep and/or draft another running back. I would imagine that Dillon would get the first crack at being the main guy if Jones leaves Green Bay. He's going to be a very popular pick." Heath: "I think I'll say Raheem Mostert. It seems like Jeff Wilson is more popular than Mostert, and I'm not sure that that should totally be the case ... He's averaged 5.6 yards per carry for his career. And I think for as long as he's healthy, he's going to be a good running back for Fantasy as he pretty much always has been. So hopefully, he's healthy for 10 or 12 games next year."

Heath's answer led to a bit of a back and forth, because Dave is much higher on Jeff Wilson than Mostert. Here's how that went:

Adam: " Dave, you like Wilson better, right?"

Dave, you like Wilson better, right?" Dave: " I do. I think he can handle the ground and pound of the season better than Mostert can. I think that's been proven. He's also younger than Mostert and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if they split work and those were though 1A and 1B running backs in SF, but I'll take the guy who's been better in short yardage and goal line situations. That's Wilson."

I do. I think he can handle the ground and pound of the season better than Mostert can. I think that's been proven. He's also younger than Mostert and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if they split work and those were though 1A and 1B running backs in SF, but I'll take the guy who's been better in short yardage and goal line situations. That's Wilson." Adam: "They were splitting work last year. Mostert's last four games and of course he got hurt. But in those four games. But Mostert had 53 carries, Wilson had 46 carries."

"They were splitting work last year. Mostert's last four games and of course he got hurt. But in those four games. But Mostert had 53 carries, Wilson had 46 carries." Heath: "The only part of that I would debate -- because the younger part, I think, matters a lot – is that Jeff Wilson 's career high in carries is 126. He has not proven at all that he could handle a full season's worth of work."

Where do I come out? Is it a cop-out to say I'll wait to see where they are drafted? I think Wilson and Mostert are very similar players, and I don't want to end up paying a premium for a backfield that typically doesn't see many targets, so I'll just take whichever one is going later. My gut says that will likely end up being Mostert, though it's possible both end up getting drafted high enough that it won't be worth chasing them either way. If they're going in the top-70, I probably won't be buying.

It's worth listening to the rest of the podcast, because there's about an hour's worth of discussions on other potential sleepers from every position. Here are the sleeper candidates I will be buying for 2021: