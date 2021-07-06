If you asked the industry to name a pair of breakout tight ends, the top two answers would be T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts. Putting aside questions about whether rookies can be breakouts (you'll see one below), those are fine choices. Pitts is a monster of a man with incredible talent and seemingly great opportunity. Hockenson looks like the top target on his team. That being said, they aren't the only breakout candidates at the position.

The third most likely tight end breakout is Dallas Goedert, assuming Zach Ertz ever gets traded or cut. Goedert has spent the first first three years behind Ertz but has flashed elite upside for stretches nevertheless. He started out 2020 with 101 yards in Week 1 and had a three-week stretch later in the year where he averaged 16.9 PPR Fantasy points per game. In Goedert's final four games (including the playoffs) of 2019 he averaged nine targets and more than 70 yards per game.

Assuming Ertz is gone, Goedert has a legitimate shot as being a top five tight end based on volume alone. The fact that he's going 30 picks behind Pitts and 20 picks behind Hockenson only makes him more attractive. And if you wait one more round you can get Noah Fant, who may have even more upside.

Fant's 2020 is a bit hard to parse because of Drew Lock's poor play and Fant's inability to stay healthy. In Fant's 12 healthy games with a quarterback (remember the Kendall Hinton game?), Fant actually averaged 11.5 PPR Fantasy points per game despite an unlucky 3.5% touchdown rate. That would have placed him fifth at the position, ahead of both Hockenson and Goedert.

The addition of Teddy Bridgewater helps Fant's floor in case Lock doesn't improve, and we still have reason to hold out hope for the upside of Aaron Rodgers as a Bronco for just a little while longer. Regardless, as long as Fant stays healthy he should be right there with Hockenson. I would much rather draft Fant in Round 8 than Hockenson in Round 5, and there's a decent chance Fant is simply better.

