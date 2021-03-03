I say this every year, but I don't like writing about busts in early March. And it has nothing to do with free agency or the NFL Draft, but more about the lack of Fantasy drafts at this time of year.

The thing that truly makes a player a potential bust is his Average Draft Position, and we don't have clear enough data at this point about anyone's value to you. We can project a player's ADP and use mock drafts we've already done, but it's not close to being accurate.

For this Busts 1.0, I'm looking mostly at players who exceeded expectations in 2020 with the chance for them to regress this season. Some of these names could change following free agency or the NFL Draft, but these are players I will likely be avoiding at their expected ADP.

That is, once we figure out what their ADP is likely going to look like later this summer.

We share some early 2021 busts including Chris Carson and David Montgomery

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 77th QB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 85 2020 Stats PAYDS 4299 RUYDS 149 TD 51 INT 5 FPTS/G 33.7 I had Rodgers in this spot last season, and I was clearly wrong. It was great to see him play like he did in 2020 when he was the NFL's MVP and finished as the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback at 29.2 points per game. But now he has to produce at that level again, and I'm not sure that's realistic at 37. Now, I still have Rodgers as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback and a top-10 option. But I'm expecting him to regress, and I'm not sure I would be targeting him on Draft Day. Remember, prior to 2020, he averaged 23.0 Fantasy points per game or less for three years in a row. If he's closer to that range, which is still respectable, you'll regret drafting him as a potential top five Fantasy quarterback. At best, wait for Rodgers with a mid-round pick in all leagues. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 76th QB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 38 2020 Stats PAYDS 4212 RUYDS 513 TD 42 INT 13 FPTS/G 28.8 Like Rodgers, I still have Wilson as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and I'm working off the idea that he'll remain in Seattle in 2021. But what will this season look like for Wilson based on a contentious offseason with coach Pete Carroll? And will Carroll win in wanting the Seahawks to be more run-oriented instead of letting Russ cook? We saw what happened last year when Wilson averaged 34.4 Fantasy points per game through the first eight games of the season, and he was averaging 37.1 pass attempts per game over that span. But in the final eight games of the season, Wilson averaged 17.4 Fantasy points per game on 32.6 pass attempts per game. Carroll wants to run the ball and play defense, and that's not great for Wilson. I still like Wilson as a starting Fantasy quarterback, but I'd rather wait for him with a mid-round pick instead of targeting him on Draft Day.

Running Backs Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 29th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 80 2020 Stats RUYDS 1070 REC 54 REYDS 438 TD 10 FPTS/G 17.9 Montgomery helped many Fantasy managers win championships in 2020 with how he finished the year, and he ended up as the No. 4 PPR running back. He was amazing over the final six games of the season with at least 19 PPR points in each outing, and he averaged 24.8 PPR points per game over that span. But it's doubtful he produces at that level if Tarik Cohen (ACL) is ready for Week 1, which should be the case barring a setback. In 19 career games with Montgomery and Cohen both healthy, Montgomery averaged just 10.7 PPR points per game. He'll be better than that, and he's still worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. But the earliest I would consider Montgomery is Round 3, and I'm afraid he'll get selected in Round 2 in most formats. James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 12th RB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 147 2020 Stats RUYDS 1070 REC 49 REYDS 344 TD 10 FPTS/G 17.9 I loved Robinson last year, and I love that CBS was among the first sites to recommend drafting him thanks to our insiders with the Jaguars, including NFL Senior Writer Pete Prisco. But Robinson was in a perfect situation last year with little to no competition. That won't be the case in 2021, especially with a new regime coming into Jacksonville in the front office and coaching staff. Robinson should have every chance to compete for the No. 1 job, but it's doubtful he'll get 289 total touches (49 receptions) and finish as the No. 7 PPR running back. This posting will change if the Jaguars don't add anyone of significance in free agency or the NFL Draft, but I'm worried about selecting Robinson in the early part of Round 2 based on his expected workload. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 47th RB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 64 2020 Stats RUYDS 841 REC 38 REYDS 304 TD 11 FPTS/G 15.5 Hunt proved to be a great handcuff for Nick Chubb in 2020, but Hunt struggled to produce when Chubb was active. Chubb suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against Dallas and missed four games. Including Week 4, Hunt averaged 14.0 PPR points over his next five outings with Chubb sidelined. But after Chubb returned in Week 10 against Houston, Hunt scored more than nine PPR points just three times over his final eight games. He also had 10 total touches or less three times over that span. Hunt can still be a potential flex option in tandem with Chubb, and Hunt is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. But he's not someone to target as a Fantasy starter as long as Chubb is healthy heading into Week 1.

Wide Receivers Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 61st WR RNK 28th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 83 2020 Stats REC 53 TAR 75 REYDS 879 TD 8 FPTS/G 17.2 I loved Fuller last season, and he was awesome at 16.8 PPR points per game, which was good for No. 8 at his position. But we all know how last year ended for him with a six-game suspension, and one of those games will carry over to this year. He's a free agent, so his destination will ultimately determine his final Fantasy value, but it's hard to trust Fuller given his injury history and the potential of playing without Deshaun Watson again, even if Fuller returns to Houston. We'll continue to monitor what happens with Fuller and where he plays in 2021, but I'm only drafting him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with a mid-round pick in all leagues. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 52nd WR RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 43 2020 Stats REC 100 TAR 132 REYDS 1054 TD 10 FPTS/G 17 For the season, Lockett was the No. 8 PPR receiver in total points, and he led the Seahawks in targets with 132. He had a tremendous year with 100 catches, 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he was far from consistent. While he averaged 16.3 PPR points per game, he only had six games with more than that total and seven games with eight PPR points or less. When Lockett was on, he was really on, scoring 53 PPR points against Arizona in Week 7 and 33 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 17. He can clearly win you some Fantasy weeks by himself. But he also can lose them for you as well, and if the Seahawks throw the ball less in 2021, you can expect Lockett's production to decline. He's worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not someone to covet as a starter. He's too inconsistent to trust heading into the year. Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 50th WR RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 33 2020 Stats REC 74 TAR 108 REYDS 925 TD 14 FPTS/G 16.9 Thielen is a standout receiver and Fantasy option, and he should be drafted as a starter in all leagues. But if his touchdowns decline from 2020 -- he was third among receivers with 14 behind Davante Adams (18) and Tyreek Hill (15) -- he could struggle to be a star. He was No. 27 among receivers in targets with 108 last year, No. 25 in receptions with 74 and No. 24 in receiving yards with 925. You should expect Justin Jefferson to keep improving after an amazing rookie campaign, as well as a potential upgrade at tight end with Irv Smith, along with Dalvin Cook. Prior to 2020, Thielen had three seasons with at least 92 targets, and he averaged six touchdowns a game in those years. That's probably closer to his touchdown total in 2021, which is respectable, but he should be drafted no sooner than Round 5 in most leagues.