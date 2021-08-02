The running back position is arguably the position that causes the most contentious debates in Fantasy. While most agree on the depth of wide receiver, the importance of an elite tight end, and the folly of drafting a quarterback in Round 1, we have seen no such consensus at running back.

Whether it's the Zero-RB vs. robust RB, or the importance of catches, the age that running backs start to decline, or the running back dead zone, we seemingly always have something to argue about. So before we get too far into any strategy or potential league winners, I should probably give you a quick breakdown of how I view the state of the position. Don't worry, I won't be offended if you disagree.

As you can see below, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook are the cream of the crop and should be the first two picks in any league where you're only allowed to start one quarterback. After that comes a mess of running backs who have flashed top-5 ability, but also have at least one major question. For most people that group starts with Alvin Kamara or Derrick Henry and ends somewhere around the back of the top-12.

What makes this year so unique is how many running backs from Tier 3 through Tier 5 (more tiers at the bottom of the article) have such short track records. Most of the second-year backs in that range, and there are a bunch of them, gave us about half a season, at most, of elite production in their rookie year. In that same group you have three backs who appear to have very little competition for touches, but also don't exactly profile as workhorse backs.

I stopped at Tier 5 because those 22 backs are the guys I think you should feel comfortable with as a starter. But the next five tiers have just as much intrigue, just no floor. There are talented rookies who could have second-half surges like their 2020 counterparts, as well as productive veterans who could start the year off hot. Then there are plenty of committees yet to be decided. If you draft the winner of those battles you'll get a bargain, if you draft the loser they may end up on the waiver wire.

If there was one difference I'd mark in 2021 it's that there appears to be more potential volatility outside of the top-15. It's not hard to imagine guys like Mike Davis, Myles Gaskin, Javonte Williams, or even Melvin Gordon, putting together top-12 campaigns. And there are a dozen more like them. But it's just hard to get comfortable with the idea of them keeping their job for 17 games. How does that affect strategy at the position? Glad you asked.

Running back draft strategy

I never go into a draft locked into one strategy, but there are certain league types that take away some of the flexibility. For instance, in non-PPR leagues, I am almost certainly taking a running back in the first round and I would really like to have two by the end of the third round. The need isn't quite as pressing in 0.5 PPR but in most of those drafts, I'll take at least one running back in the first two rounds. Full PPR is where things open up a lot more.

If I pick early in a PPR league, that's where I'm likely to try what some are now calling Hero-RB, where you draft a running back in the first round and then fill the rest of your starters out (or go five-to-six rounds at least) before you take another running back. I like this strategy most if I'm able to land McCaffrey or Cook in Round 1. Then again, most strategies look better with McCaffrey and Cook on your team.

In the middle or end of the draft, Zero-RB becomes more desirable, but maybe not quite as desirable as it was last year. it definitely depends on what the rest of your league does, but if you can start with Travis Kelce and a top-five wide receiver that's a tough start to beat. The Round 3-Round 4 turn has historically been where the breakout running backs dry up, hence the "dead zone" but there are some backs who could turn that on its head this year. A couple of those guys are in the breakouts section below, more of them are in the Zero-RB section.

When you get to the later rounds, backs you take should be influenced by your early-round backs. If you're going Zero-RB, or even Hero RB you should be more likely to draft guys like Gordon and Raheem Mostert, because of their floor early in the year. But once you have three solid backs you should shoot more for upside, with guys like Trey Sermon, A.J. Dillon and the Tampa Bay backs.

Finally, if catches don't count in your league, you should probably cross most of the third-down backs off your list. Even if they project as RB3s, those are not winning players in non-PPR.

Now, let's get into sleepers, breakouts, and busts:

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 94th RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 148.2 SOS 4 ADP 140 2020 Stats RUYDS 505 REC 31 REYDS 236 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 I love D'Andre Swift this year (more on that below) but with Williams' ADP in the double-digit rounds it's okay to love both Lions' backs. After all, Anthony Lynn's running backs have ranked top-four in total touches each of the past two seasons. And looking at the Lions' depth chart at receiver, I would expect the Lions' backs to be amongst the league leaders in targets. Williams is a solid flex with Swift healthy and he has immediate top-15 upside if Swift gets hurt. Williams had 102 total yards and scored 18.2 PPR Fantasy points in his lone game without Aaron Jones last year. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 106th RB RNK 40th PROJ PTS 139.3 SOS 19 ADP 149 2020 Stats RUYDS 687 REC 38 REYDS 269 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 A four-game stretch at the end of 2020 has the Fantasy Football community convinced that Zack Moss is going to be the starter in Buffalo. They could be right, but in the 11th round it's worth taking a shot on Singletary just in case they're not. Last year Singletary was better on a per carry, per catch, per target, and per game basis than Moss. They are both 23 years old and Singletary was the preferred option in the passing game last year as well. The truth is, both backs will likely share and be flexes at best unless there's an injury, but Singletary is being drafted like he's completely lost the job. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 110th RB RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 138 SOS 6 ADP 145 2020 Stats RUYDS 656 REC 23 REYDS 176 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Jamaal Williams is going to play the Latavius Murray role in Detroit, so much of what I said about Williams applies to Murray. As we saw last year, Murray has enormous upside if Kamara gets hurt and there's more upside for Murray when Kamara is healthy than what we saw last year. With Drew Brees gone I expect a more run-heavy attack and Kamara won't absorb all those carries. Xavier Jones RB LAR L.A. Rams • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 161st RB RNK 60th PROJ PTS 87.4 SOS 28 ADP NR Jones is a last round stash kind of like James Robinson last year. To be clear, he's more likely to end up on your waiver wire after Week 1 than do what Robinson did, but we're starting to hear a little bit of noise out of Rams camp like we did about Robinson last year. At this point, he probably needs an injury to Darrell Henderson to be Fantasy relevant, but Henderson has had plenty of trouble staying healthy.

Breakouts Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 22nd RB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 270.9 SOS 4 ADP 21 2020 Stats RUYDS 521 REC 46 REYDS 357 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.6 Take everything I said about Anthony Lynn's offense and add in an uber-talented second-year running back and you get instant top-five potential. Top-five production is exactly what he gave the Lions any time he saw at least 15 touches in 2020 and Lynn's No. 1 back has averaged 17 touches per game the past five seasons. There's legitimate 100-target upside here and he possesses a big-play ability on the ground that Jamaal Williams simply does not. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 15th RB RNK 12th PROJ PTS 280.9 SOS 29 ADP 18 2020 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 There are plenty of things to question about Harris' situation in Pittsburgh, but potential volume erases most of those concerns. Historically, the Steelers have been committee-averse at this position and the fact that they used a first-round pick on Harris suggests they'd like to be that way again. Especially when you look at the other backs on the roster. It should not be surprising at all if Harris tops 300 touches in his rookie campaign, which will be enough to be a borderline top-12 back as a rookie even if the offensive line hurts his efficiency. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 44th RB RNK 20th PROJ PTS 191.9 SOS 28 ADP 139 2020 Stats RUYDS 624 REC 16 REYDS 159 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.7 Henderson will slot in as the starting running back for the Rams now that Cam Akers has been lost for the year and it's important to remember that Henderson is no slouch himself. The former third-round pick actually averaged more yards per carry than Akers last year and he was pretty fantastic in the passing game as well, averaging 9.9 yards per reception. If he can stay healthy he's by far the most talented and tested option for Sean McVay. This Rams offense has averaged 19 running back touchdowns per season over the past three years. You should expect a healthy Henderson to score at least half that many this year. Mike Davis RB ATL Atlanta • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 47th RB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 230.6 SOS 12 ADP 51 2020 Stats RUYDS 642 REC 59 REYDS 373 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.8 I'll admit, Mike Davis is a weird breakout candidate. He finished as RB12 last year and we even better per game if you don't count the games Christian McCaffrey played. But Davis has had an offseason to prepare as the starter and he's in a better offense with a better offensive line. Qadree Ollison and Cordarrelle Patterson should be very little competition for Davis, who I expect to be better on a per-game and season basis. Bonus, he's often available at the end of Round 4.

Busts Projections powered by Sportsline Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 12th RB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 277.4 SOS 2 ADP 6 2020 Stats RUYDS 34 REC 6 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 I hope Barkley is ready for Week 1 and stays healthy all season. But even the most optimistic person would admit his floor is hurt by the fact that he wasn't ready for the start of camp and the team is talking about him sharing more to start the year. That lower floor matters because I don't think Barkley has 2018-upside. His offensive line is still a mess, he's playing with a mobile quarterback, his offensive coordinator doesn't have any history of providing 100-plus targets to his running back, his team added multiple weapons in the passing game, and they don't profile as a high-scoring offense. If he's not exceptionally efficient as a runner, doesn't command more than five targets per game, and doesn't score a bunch of touchdowns it's really hard to see him finishing as a top-five back. And if he doesn't have top-five upside he shouldn't be drafted in Round 1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 25th RB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 223.7 SOS 25 ADP 27 2020 Stats RUYDS 803 REC 36 REYDS 297 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 I'm really uncomfortable with calling Edwards-Helaire a bust. But I'm more uncomfortable drafting him in Round 2. The Chiefs gave him a workhorse role at the beginning of last year, then brought in Le'Veon Bell to share work with him. By the end of the year, Darrell Williams was playing more snaps. I'm just not sure he's going to be a three-down back and Patrick Mahomes doesn't throw to his backs all that often anyway. Edwards-Helaire is fine as a low-end No. 2 back but you shouldn't draft him where he's being taken. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 73rd RB RNK 29th PROJ PTS 167.8 SOS 30 ADP 73 I can see a path where JaVonte Williams has a finish to the year like Swift, Akers, or J.K. Dobbins did last year. But I expect him to start the year firmly behind Melvin Gordon and if Gordon plays as well as he did last year, he's not going away. Williams is being drafted as a No. 2 back and I don't want my No. 2 running back to need an injury to be a Fantasy starter. Now, if Gordon gets hurt, that would change everything. James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 87th RB RNK 34th PROJ PTS 175.4 SOS 15 ADP 86 2020 Stats RUYDS 1070 REC 49 REYDS 344 TD 10 FPTS/G 17.9 This is the one ADP I just really don't understand. The moment the Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne, I was pretty much out on Robinson as anything more than a No. 4 running back in PPR. He's the early downs back on what is likely a bad team and we should expect the more-talented Etienne to eventually carve into that early downs role as well.

Numbers to know

26.36 -- Fantasy points per game for Christian McCaffrey the past three seasons. That's 4.5 Fantasy points better than any other running back.

33.1 -- Running back opportunities per game for Anthony Lynn's running backs the past two seasons. Only the 49ers and Vikings have had more.

20.7% -- RB target rate for Taysom Hill last year. Drew Brees has historically been closer to 30%.

7.9 -- Mike Davis broke a tackle once every 7.9 attempts in 2020, the best mark in the league.

3.3 -- Yards per attempt before contact for Raheem Mostert, which led running backs.

98 -- Rushing first downs for Derrick Henry last year. Dalvin Cook was the only other back with more than 70.

6.3 -- Career yards per target for Giovani Bernard. That's a full yard better than any Tampa Bay Back in 2020.

4 -- No running back has scored more than four rushing touchdowns for the Bills since Josh Allen became quarterback.

17.4 -- Myles Gaskin averaged 17.4 PPR points per game in his final eight games. Only seven running backs were better than that in 2020.

12.3% -- Only 12.3% of the Steelers passes went to running backs last year, the lowest mark in the league.

Zero-RB targets

July ADP suggests the path to a Zero-RB build is as inviting as ever in 2021. This is especially true if you include Round 5 running backs, which include Myles Gaskin and Mike Davis. But even starting with the more traditional Round 6 range it's not hard to find a combination of early stability and late upside. I am not taking this path if I have a top-five pick this year and I'm not considering it at all unless receptions count for something. This list will change as we get more training camp news and ADP updates, but there's no chance we're going to run out of good options, I had to cull this list down more than I wanted to.

Round 6 -- Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Melvin Gordon,

Round 7 -- Damien Harris, Trey Sermon, Ronald Jones

Round 8 -- Kenyan Drake, Zack Moss, Leonard Fournette

Round 9 -- Jamaal Williams, David Johnson, A.J. Dillon

Round 10 -- Gus Edwards, Tony Pollard

Round 11 -- Devin Singletary, Latavius Murray, Alexander Mattison

Round 12 or later -- Xavier Jones, James White, Giovani Bernard, Darrynton Evans

Handcuff rankings

Below are the top-10 PPR handcuffs to draft on Draft Day. Obviously, Kareem Hunt is much more than a handcuff, but the reason he's on this list, and not someone like Tarik Cohen, is the fact that Hunt could be a league-winner in the event Nick Chubb gets hurt. Cohen's role wouldn't likely change. So, while Hunt can be a flex in a PPR league even without an injury, he's also the No. 1 handcuff. I don't traditionally draft handcuffs to my starters, but I don't mind taking someone else's. Also, if you're in a non-PPR league, guys like Trey Sermon, A.J. Dillon, and Gus Edwards deserve a boost.

Kareem Hunt Jamaal Williams Kenyan Drake Trey Sermon Latavius Murray James Robinson A.J. Dillon Tony Pollard Alexander Mattison Gus Edwards

Tiers

Projections