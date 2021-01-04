With the traditional Fantasy football season over, many players are turning their attention to the 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge. This contest allows Fantasy players to pick an eight-player lineup each week. Each week the player remains in that lineup, a score multiplier is applied. That means NFL Playoff Challenge strategy is about figuring out who the best players are on the teams that will survive the longest.

Because players on bye weeks are eligible too, it might make sense to go ahead and take a look at Patrick Mahomes, Davante Adams and other players as possible top 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge picks who could make deep runs. But doing that also will leave points on the table this week. Before setting any 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, be sure to see the picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

He absolutely crushed his DFS picks during the the 2019 NFL regular season, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge. Go here to see his full Wild Card Round lineups.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the 2021 Wild Card Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the 2021 Wild Card Round: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He missed Week 17 due to COVID-19, but he had a historic performance in Week 16, piling up a whopping six touchdowns on the ground against the Vikings. The fourth-year pro out of Tennessee had a huge season overall, rushing for 932 yards and adding 756 receiving yards. He totaled 21 touchdowns on the season.

Kamara has huge upside in the NFL Playoff Challenge because he not only can start piling up points this weekend, the Saints also have a chance to stick around in the playoffs for multiple rounds. New Orleans is a 9.5-point favorite against the Bears per William Hill Sportsbook, so it has a great chance to advance. And since Kamara averaged over a touchdown per game this season, he could be an anchor for NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for weeks to come when the multipliers kick in.

How to build 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a pick that could go off for big numbers Wild Card Weekend because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this weekend from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.