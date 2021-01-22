The 2021 NFL Playoffs have already provided remarkable individual performances. Anyone who has been able to capitalize on those big games has moved to the top of the 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge standings. Packers running back Aaron Jones rewarded those who took zero points after starting him during Wild Card Weekend by putting up 113 total yards and a touchdown with a 2x multiplier last week. Now, Jones will get a 3x boost if he's still among your 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge picks against Tampa Bay.

However, those who relied on Alvin Kamara or Cam Akers to put up big numbers were dealt crushing blows when the Saints and Rams were eliminated last week. Who can you trust in your 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups on Sunday? Before setting any 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, be sure to see the picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

He absolutely crushed his DFS picks during the the 2019 NFL regular season, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge. Go here to see his full Championship Weekend lineups.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Championship Weekend 2021

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Championship Weekend 2021: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. After sitting out Week 17 with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye locked up, Kelce picked up right where he left off last week with eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's Divisional Round win over Cleveland.

That makes it five games in a row that Kelce has had at least seven receptions and a touchdown, and he's averaging 109.4 yards per game during that span. Kelce was targeted seven times in Kansas City's Week 6 win over the Bills and came down with five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Kelce also proved to be a reliable outlet for backup quarterback Chad Henne late against Cleveland, targeted on two of Henne's eight pass attempts and catching both passes for 29 yards. Even if star quarterback Patrick Mahomes (concussion) is unable to play, Kelce should have a major role on Sunday against Buffalo.

How to build 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a pick that could go off for big numbers during Championship Weekend because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So what is the optimal 2021 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this weekend from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.