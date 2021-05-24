The 49ers defense didn't lose many starters (Richard Sherman might be the biggest one), but the departure of energetic defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could significantly impact how they play. His replacement, former NFL linebacker DeMeco Ryans, is a first-time playcaller entering his fifth season as a coach. That inexperience could cause some growing pains, but at least he's running a defense with quality rushers like Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. The larger issue is an NFC West division stocked with explosive offenses and a schedule that doesn't let up when it comes to dangerous quarterbacks. It might be a good idea to pass on the 49ers DST unless you like their schedule to begin the 2021 season.