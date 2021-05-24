Two seasons in to A.J. Brown's career and one thing is abundantly clear: He's one of the best wide receivers in football. And that goes for Fantasy Football, too, where he should be one of the first 10 wide receivers off the board in all leagues, in either the second or third round. He finished seventh in PPR points per game in 2020, despite just 106 targets. The Titans will never be a pass-first team, but Brown is the undisputed No. 1 option in this passing game and should have no trouble getting to 125-plus targets -- and that might be underselling him, given the Titans' lack of other options. Brown could finish as the No. 1 wide receiver in football, and he's a great building block for any Fantasy team.