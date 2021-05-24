Dillon should replace Jamaal Williams in the secondary role in the Green Bay running game, which makes Dillon worth a speculative pick as early as Round 8. Williams averaged 138 carries and 30 catches per season in Green Bay, but with Dillon's skillset, we'd expect a more run-heavy role. That makes him a better bet in non-PPR, but the truth is Dillon won't likely be more than a flex unless Jones gets hurt. In Dynasty, Dillon is more exciting because of his youth and his rare size/speed combination. He's best valued as a high-upside No. 3 back in that format, more valuable to a rebuilder than a contender.