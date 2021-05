A.J. Green joined Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but Fantasy managers should be more cautious about adding him to their Fantasy teams. After missing the entire 2019 season, Green did not look like himself in 2020. The 32-year-old set career-lows in catch rate (45.2%), yards per catch (11.1) and yards per game (32.7). While a bounce back is possible, you shouldn't bet a pick in the first 10 rounds on it.