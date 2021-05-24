After his resurgence in 2020, Aaron Rodgers is best viewed as a solid QB1 draftable as early as Round 7. While Rodgers showed last year that he isn't over the hill yet, we do expect some regression in 2021. For one thing, Rodgers' 9.1% touchdown rate was nearly 50% higher than his career rate, which means you should expect at least 10 fewer scores this year. Also, his 8.2 yards per attempt was his highest since 2011, so the yardage total may come down as well. None of this is to say Rodgers is a bad bet as a Fantasy starter, you just shouldn't draft him expecting 2020 production. In Dynasty Rodgers' value is completely dependent on your status. He's a hold for a contender, but any team close to rebuilding should try to deal him now. Reports of Rodgers' discontent in Green Bay have led to a lot of trade rumors, but as of now we still expect him to be in Green Bay in 2021.