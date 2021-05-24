Adam Humphries could play a pretty big role in an up-and-coming Washington offense in 2020, and it wouldn't be a big surprise if he ended up Fantasy relevant there. However, he played just seven games in 2020 due to concussions and a bout with coronavirus, and he has just three games over the past two seasons with more than 50 receiving yards, so he'll need to prove he's healthy and productive before he belongs on Fantasy rosters outside of deeper PPR leagues. But keep his name in mind early in the season in case he gets off to a fast start.