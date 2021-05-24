Thielen's remarkable touchdown rate in 2020 glossed over the fact that he lost the No. 1 role to Justin Jefferson. While the touchdown rate will regress, we don't expect Thielen to win his targets back, which makes him a No. 3 receiver who shouldn't be drafted before Round 5. Thielen will turn 31 before the seasons starts, which means it might be too late to sell in Dynasty, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try. It does mean you should be concerned about Jefferson taking an even bigger share of the targets in the near future. The two Vikings receivers are at opposite ends of their career arcs, which makes Thielen a risky receiver to trust in Fantasy.