Adam Trautman is a hot commodity this offseason in Dynasty leagues, but he'll have a harder time making an impact in redraft leagues in 2021. Losing Drew Brees is a major downgrade for the tight end position in general in New Orleans' offensive system. Trautman has the frame and athleticism, but the former third-round pick is still developing as a receiver and New Orleans' passing game is no guarantee to take a step forward in 2021. Trautman will likely be most helpful in Best Ball leagues and hard to predict on a weekly basis.