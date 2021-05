Albert Wilson is expected to return to the Dolphins this season after opting out in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. He might have to fight for a job given Miami's crowded receiving corps, but even if he makes the final roster, Wilson has limited Fantasy value and should not be drafted in most leagues. In 2019 with the Dolphins, Wilson averaged just 6.8 PPR points per game. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but it's doubtful Fantasy managers will rely on Wilson in 2021.