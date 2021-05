The Jaguars re-signed Rosas this offseason, which could indicate that they have some concerns about Josh Lambo's health. Rosas has a big leg that has helped him go 10 for 14 on attempts 50-plus yards or longer, but he's hit 72.7% or less of his attempts overall in three of four seasons. Even if he is the primary kicker for the Jaguars, he'll only be worth using as a streamer against good matchups.