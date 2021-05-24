Mattison is the handcuff to Dalvin Cook but worth a pick in the double-digit rounds whether you draft Cook or not. Mattison saw three opportunities at a big workload in 2020 and delivered on two of them. In Week 5 he delivered 136 total yards against Seattle, and he topped that in Week 17 with 145 yards and two scores against the Lions. That's enough to wash the bad taste of his 30-yard performance against the Falcons out of your mouth and trust him should Cook go down. Cook's contract extension hurt Mattison's Dynasty appeal, but he's still a solid No. 4 back who could be a free agent by age 25.