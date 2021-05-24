Like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Lazard is best served as a No. 4 receiver in a Best Ball league. Lazard showed his big upside with 146 yards and a score in Week 3 against the Saints, but he then only topped 50 yards once the rest of the season. Lazard appears to have more potential as an intermediate target, which could give him more upside in the future, but there's very little room for target growth with the way Davante Adams is hoarding targets. If you want to stash Lazard one more year in Dynasty, that's fine, but don't drop a legitimate prospect instead. The addition of Amari Rodgers in the draft could further limit Lazard's opportunities.