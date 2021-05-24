Robinson is a borderline No. 1 wide receiver worth a pick in the fourth round of PPR leagues. While he's slightly less valuable in non-PPR, he's still a sure-fire starter who should rank towards the top of the league in targets if he can stay healthy. Robinson has earned at least 150 targets in each of the past four seasons that he's played 16 games. While Andy Dalton may be a below-average quarterback, he may also be the best quarterback Robinson has ever played with. And the selection of Justin Fields helps both Robinson's upside and his floor. If Fields hits his rookie ceiling, Robinson could be a top-five Fantasy wide receiver. In Dynasty leagues, Robinson's age isn't detrimental yet, but it's close enough that you should look to trade him if your team isn't a contender.