Alvin Kamara will once again be an early first-round Fantasy draft pick, but it's fair to wonder what kind of impact Drew Brees' retirement might have on his production. A big part of what has made Kamara a bona fide RB1 has been his receiving volume. Brees was quick to check down to Kamara, but typically running QBs (like Taysom Hill) are less likely to do so, and it showed in the games Hill started in 2020. Hill also threatens to potentially steal red zone carries from Kamara. This is no reason to completely downgrade Kamara, whose elite contact balance and elusiveness behind a borderline elite Saints offensive line still makes him a locked-in RB1. However, you might want to hope Jameis Winston ends up starting at QB rather than Hill.