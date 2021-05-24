Amari Rodgers has an excellent chance to prove himself the second most-talented wide receiver in Green Bay. That will be easier if Aaron Rodgers is participating in offseason workouts, which is certainly a question mark as of the time of publication. Assuming Aaron Rodgers and the Packers work things out, his rookie receiver would be a late-round pick in redraft and an early second round pick in rookie-only drafts. Amari Rodgers should complement Davante Adams in the slot very well and has the skill to take advantage of the lack of attention he'll receiver with Adams on the field.