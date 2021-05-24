St. Brown was one of the better route-runners in the 2021 draft class and may just be the best route-runner on the Lions immediately. This is a team full of downfield receivers and St. Brown profiles as the best short-area target and slot receiver. With Jared Goff under center, that could make St. Brown the target leader even as a rookie. For that reason, he's worth a late-round dart throw in redraft leagues, especially in full PPR. In Dynasty leagues, St. Brown is worth a selection in the second round of rookie-only drafts.