Andre Roberts signed with the Texans this offseason, and he'll continue to be a quality return man with his new team. However, he does not produce enough offensively to consider using in most Fantasy leagues. In two years with Buffalo prior to this year, Roberts had a combined seven catches for 54 yards and no touchdowns. He did have 29 punt returns for 286 yards and 32 kickoff returns for 961 yards last season, so he does have some appeal in leagues that reward Fantasy points for return yardage. In Houston, his role isn't expected to change.