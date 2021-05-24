Andy Dalton signed with the Bears this offseason, and he will compete with rookie Justin Fields to be the starter this year. Even if Dalton wins the starting job, he's not worth drafting as a starting Fantasy option in one-quarterback leagues, but he should be a mid-round pick in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. Dalton spent 2020 as the backup in Dallas, but he started the majority of the season after Dak Prescott (ankle) was hurt. And Dalton closed the season playing well, with at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his final seven games. With the Bears, Dalton has an elite receiver in Allen Robinson and quality complementary options in Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Cole Kmet, David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. Dalton could end up as a Fantasy starter in all formats if things go well, but first he has to prove he can keep Fields on the bench.