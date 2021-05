Firkser may find himself serving as the No. 2 target in the Titans offense with the departures of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith, and that should push him into late-round relevance in some leagues. You're probably better off leaving him for the waiver-wire and seeing if he gets off to a fast start, because Firkser isn't a big-time athlete or anything, but he'll be in the streaming discussion to open the season if the matchups line up right.