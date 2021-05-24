Anthony Miller fizzled in his third year in Chicago and was passed up by Darnell Mooney as the team's No. 2 receiver. The Bears have been rumored to be shopping Miller this offseason, but as of the time of publication he's still on their roster. There isn't a likely landing spot for Miller that would make him more than a dart throw at the end of your Fantasy draft. With him turning 27 this year, he's not much of a Dynasty stash either, though he's worth holding until we see if he gets a change of scenery this year.