Anthony Schwartz's blazing speed was enough to entice the Browns to select the rookie in Round 3 of the NFL Draft. In 2021, he'll have a hard time making an impact outside of special teams, so he can be ignore in redraft leagues. But Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are both on the back sides of their career, so the landing spot doesn't crush Schwartz's Dynasty appeal. He's an early third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.