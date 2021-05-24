Brown finally returned to NFL action in 2020 by joining Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Although at times he flashed what made him so unstoppable with Pittsburgh (the ability to create separation at all three levels with explosive after-the-catch ability), he put it all together in just one game. Brown was efficient in the red zone and has been at his most efficient there (small sample size) with Brady. Although the path to volume in Tampa seems blocked, talent and rapport can win out, making Brown a plus late-round flier.