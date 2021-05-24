Antonio Callaway will once again try to prove himself this season, this time with the Chiefs after signing a reserve/future contract in January. The 2018 fourth-rounder displayed potential in his rookie campaign with the Browns but opened the 2019 season with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and was eventually let go by Cleveland in November of 2018. He ended up with Miami this past season, where he caught two of his four targets for 20 yards through five games before being waived in December. If he can make the final roster in Kansas City then he could be worth a late-round flier in deep Fantasy leagues, but he has plenty to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him, even if he would be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.