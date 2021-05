Antonio Gandy-Golden had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2020, and he will try to rebound this season. Keep an eye on his role, but he's not worth drafting in any leagues. At best, Gandy-Golden will be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries. Last year, Gandy-Golden barely played, and he has a lot to prove -- to Washington and Fantasy managers. Hopefully, the addition of new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will help Gandy-Golden in his sophomore campaign.