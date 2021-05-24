Antonio Gibson is coming off a standout rookie campaign in 2020, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 2 in all leagues this season. Preferably, Gibson will be drafted in Round 3, but he should be viewed as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats. Last season, he scored at least 12 PPR points in eight of his first 11 games. A toe injury in Week 13 slowed him down over the final five games of the season, but he should be healthy coming into training camp. He will share passing-downs work with J.D. McKissic, but Gibson is a converted receiver from Memphis and had 36 receptions on 44 targets as a rookie. There's plenty of room to grow for Gibson, and he could emerge as a top-10 Fantasy running back this year.