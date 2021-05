Antonio Williams will likely be the No. 4 running back in Buffalo this season behind Zack Moss, Devin Singletary and Matt Breida, and Williams should not be drafted in most Fantasy leagues. It would take multiple injuries for Williams to have Fantasy relevance this year. In 2020, Williams only appeared in Week 17 in a meaningless game for the Bills. While he did score 21 PPR points, he's not expected to have a significant role in 2021 if everyone is healthy.