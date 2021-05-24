Austin Ekeler's reception-heavy upside carries him as a first-round value in PPR formats, but not necessarily in non-PPR. He followed up his breakout 2019 season with a modest 2020 thanks in part to a hamstring injury that cost him six starts. Still, the Chargers rusher averaged 93.3 total yards per game, just 3.6 yards off his 2019 average. He also averaged 5.4 receptions per game, 0.4 grabs off what he did a year prior. Ekeler has comfortably moved into the lead role, but he still has work to do when it comes to getting carries near the goal line (one last year, six the year before) and heavy workloads (15-plus touches in just 17 of his past 40 games). Maybe that puts Ekeler toward the beginning of Round 2 in non- and half-PPR leagues, but the catches he'll get from game to game keep him in play as a top-10 overall choice in full PPR.