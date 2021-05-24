Austin Hooper took a major step back in 2020, and while there's some hope for a bounce back, Hooper is no more than a late-round pick as a low-end starting tight end. We expected Hooper to see fewer targets in Cleveland, but what was more surprising was that his efficiency took a major hit as well. HIs 6.2 yards per target was the worst mark of his career and he only had three games all season with more than 50 receiving yards. The Browns employed multiple tight ends throughout the year and there isn't enough volume for a reliable third contributor behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry with that type of distribution.