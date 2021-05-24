Austin Mack will compete for a reserve role with the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He's not worth drafting in most formats. In 2020, Mack appeared in 11 games for the Giants as a rookie, but he combined for just 14 PPR points on the season. At best, Board could be the No. 6 receiver for the Giants behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross, but it's doubtful he'll make much of a Fantasy impact when everyone is healthy.