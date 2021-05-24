For Fantasy purposes Baker Mayfield is a No. 2 quarterback best rostered in Dynasty leagues or leagues where you can start more than one quarterback. Mayfield's efficiency rebounded in his first year under Kevin Stefanski, but Stefanski's run-heavy scheme severely limits a pocket passer's upside. Mayfield threw 30 or fewer passes in 10 of 16 games and only topped 300 yards passing twice in 2020. It's possible he could be your best bet as a backup, but only if the schedule lines him up for a shootout in your starter's bye week.