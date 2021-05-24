Ben Roethlisberger is a high-end No. 2 QB worth a pick in the double-digit rounds. It's safe to assume he will be amongst the league leaders in pass attempts, but his efficiency will have to rebound from 2020 if that's to matter for Fantasy. His 6.6 yards per attempt was a career-low and nearly 20% worse than his career average. That could signal incoming regression, or it could be that at 39 years old he's never going to get back to the quarterback he was. He's worth the risk as a backup, but not much more.