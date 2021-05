The nephew of Trent Green, Ben Skowronek figures to provide some positional depth for the Rams. He's actually the third pass-catcher they drafted in 2021. Skowronek totaled eight scores in four years at Northwestern before redshirting and then transferring to Notre Dame. There, he came down with five more scores with another one on the ground. It will almost certainly take an injury to a Rams receiver for Skowronek to find any playing time this season.