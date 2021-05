The Bengals were a bottom-six defense in terms of Fantasy production in 2020 but the 2021 defense is not going to look anything like that unit. This offseason they've added Joseph Ossai, Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, and Larry Ogunjobi, amongst others. It's a lot of new talent, but not enough to make the Bengals someone you should target on Draft Day. At best, they may be a streamer you can use against bad offenses, but we'll need to see that to believe it.