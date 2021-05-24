The Bills DST was a top-10 Fantasy option in 2020 and should be a starting unit again this year. Buffalo brings back much of its core group on defense, and the Bills DST should again be a unit to target on Draft Day with a late-round pick, especially after adding pass rushers in the NFL Draft like Gregory Rousseau from Miami and Carlos Basham Jr. from Wake Forest. Buffalo was No. 15 in sacks (38), fourth in fumble recoveries (11) and seventh in interceptions (15) last year, and those stats could be replicated again in 2021 given the Bills personnel.