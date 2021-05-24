Blake Jarwin was a popular sleeper in 2020, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 and was lost for the year. He's expected to be fine for the start of training camp, and Jarwin should be considered a sleeper once again. He might have to compete with Dalton Schultz for the starting job in Dallas, but we expect Jarwin to win that battle and be a key weapon for Dak Prescott. You don't have to draft Jarwin in most Fantasy leagues, but he should emerge as a key waiver-wire addition if things go right. And it won't be a surprise if Jarwin becomes a weekly starting option in all leagues.