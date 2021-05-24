Boston Scott will compete with Kenneth Gainwell, Kerryon Johnson and Jordan Howard to be the No. 2 running back in Philadelphia this season behind Miles Sanders, and Scott is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. Last year, Sanders missed four games, and Scott averaged 10.3 PPR points per game over that span. If Scott ends up No. 2 on the depth chart then he could be a handcuff option for Sanders, but it's likely the Eagles will use a committee to replace Sanders if he misses any time due to injury this year.