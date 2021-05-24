Fantasy managers might be excited to draft Brandon Aiyuk, but a closer look at his rookie year suggests some problems. He had seven outings with at least 15 PPR points, but only two came in the eight games George Kittle was healthy. Similarly, Aiyuk's targets plummeted from 7.9 in games without Kittle to 5.5 with Kittle. That overshadows a pretty good first season complete with a 62.5% catch rate and five touchdown catches all inside of the 5-yard line. If Kittle's presence hurts Aiyuk, then so too will a healthy Deebo Samuel, not to mention the eventual change to rookie Trey Lance at quarterback. Make no mistake, Aiyuk is a talented, fun receiver staring at a pretty good schedule, but if his target volume is dependent on his teammates and his quarterback play will be uncertain, Fantasy managers should proceed with caution. He's OK to draft as a borderline No. 2/3 receiver once you get close to 60th overall.